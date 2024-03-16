'The Effect' Review: Can love and chemistry meet in the middle?

If two people meet in extraordinary circumstances and fall in love, is their love a product of their conditions? Does that make it lesser? Is it untrue?
Well, if you ask Lucy Prebble - the writer of The Effect, a play currently on show from Launceston theatre company IO Performance - you won't find any certain answers.
Tristan (Bryce Schreuder), and Connie (Sakura Walker) meet in a clinical drug trial and fall in love - caveat: the aforementioned tested pharmaceutical is an antidepressant which is, potentially, wreaking havoc on what its subjects' desire.
Now is their love still love? Or is it a side effect?
Staged with a deft approach by first-time director Steph Francis, The Effect is sort of amalgam: the science of mental health meets love; the star-crossed-lovers of Romeo & Juliet do less-lethal drugs; the love potion motif goes from alchemy to chemistry; and a less-science fiction version of George Saunders' 2010 short story Escape from Spiderhead becomes theatre, not film.
Backed by Prebble's script - which soars emotionally, vacillating between heights of animosity and a naturalistic flirtatiousness - Francis opts for a stripped-back approach to the staging to the benefit of its performers. Little distracts from the actors' on-stage; bells and whistles are kept to a minimum.
The only extravagances are projected videos on blank corflute around the stage - often of psychedelic brain waves, sometimes the actors faces being recorded live - and a deejay playing live in a central recess. Those visual ideas come out as somewhat superfluous, perhaps a little half-baked attempts at a voyeuristic lilt. We are watching the drug trial as it is being watched, recorded, etc. Compared with the musical contributions, which feel integral to the ambience of Francis' production, the visuals are more style than substance.
But the actors are The Effect's greatest tool, and Francis has worked closely with them - using her background as a counsellor - to earn them a clinical rawness. Sakura Walker lends to Connie a genuine scepticism, while Schreuder's Tristan is touchingly naive at times. The play's other characters, Dr. Lorna James (Jade Howard) and Dr. Toby Sealey (Leigh Oswin), who oversee the trial and have their own tryst during, are wonderfully performed, too - though Howard steals that side of the show.
Come the end, after interrogating desire, control and mental health, one walks always thinking that, if love is a drug, it's not a straightforward one. Sadly though, we're all signed up for a prescription.
The Effect is showing on select nights at IO Performance until Saturday, March 23. Tickets are available at the IO Performance website.
