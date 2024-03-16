Josef Chromy named 12th life member of Chamber of Commerce

1. Turn your dreams into reality by setting high but achievable goals, then work step by step to get there. Write down your daily tasks to constantly review them to make sure all your goals are being achieved.



2. Be alert and courageous enough to quickly assess opportunities that suddenly appear. Some of my greatest successes have come when I have acted quickly while others are still thinking and planning.



3. You must have great determination to succeed but it is important to distinguish between determination and stubbornness - the latter can lead to disaster.



4. Whatever you plan or undertake, make sure a second option is available.



5. Employ talented people who give loyalty, hard work and focus on efficiency.



6. When negatives arise, and they frequently do, search for ways to turn them into positives.



7. Be ready to accept when you don't know, and then seek advice from those who do.



8. You must deliver value for money and not pass your inefficiencies onto your customers.



9. Whenever possible, deal direct with source suppliers and the end user. This is one way to deliver at the least cost and meet your customer's needs.

