Josef Chromy named 12th life member of Chamber of Commerce

Josef Chromy's rise from penniless Czech immigrant to one of Launceston's most successful businessmen is legendary.
Since arriving in Tasmania 70-plus years ago the 93-year-old has taken the state by storm.
His Blue Ribbon meat business became hugely successful before he made the decision to sell up in the 1990s.
In the three decades since he has become one of the state's biggest players in wine and property development.
In 2023 he was awarded of the country's highest honours - an Officer (AO) in the Order of Australia - and on Saturday night he became just the 12th life member of the Launceston Chamber of Commerce.
Reflecting on an epic life that has seen him flee his war-torn homeland as a teenager and win the world's best chardonnay as an 80-year-old, Mr Chromy said he had been well-served by setting specific goals and being willing to get there one step at a time.
"Many people think it's [bottom step to the top step in one go]," he said.
"That's helped me a lot."
Mr Chromy, who was named a Chamber hall of famer in 2013, joins Janine Healey, Don Pitt and David Stallard as the Chamber's most recent life members.
He has been a long-term supporter of many Launceston charities, including the Migrant Resource Centre, the Salvation Army and The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
