The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Josef Chromy named 12th life member of Chamber of Commerce

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
March 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josef Chromy takes time out at home in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Josef Chromy takes time out at home in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

Josef Chromy's rise from penniless Czech immigrant to one of Launceston's most successful businessmen is legendary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.