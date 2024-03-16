Former Launceston mayor Jimmy Tsinoglou inducted into hall of fame

He's known for Jimmy's Complex and saving Launceston's ailing sewerage systems as the city's mayor.
Now Ananias 'Jimmy' Tsinoglou AM has joined esteemed company in the Launceston Chamber of Commerce's hall of fame.
Arriving from Greece in 1955, Mr Tsinoglou worked for the Hydro Electric Company for three years until he had saved up enough to buy a small shop.
By 1966 the Charles Street store grown into a supermarket and was open seven days a week - unheard of at the time.
He sold it to Coles in 1993.
Speaking to The Examiner from his home in Launceston this week, the 89-year-old father-of-three said he was happy the Charles Street complex still bore his name.
He said none of his passion for looking after customers had faded.
"Once after I sold the business someone rang and asked for Sanitarium meatloaf - someone wanted to buy it in Germany but couldn't find it anywhere so they rang us," he said.
He made a few phone calls, found out the nearest supplier (in the Netherlands) and called the man back with the details.
"For that person to [call], he must have been once my customer and bought that product from me," he said.
"It was a great satisfaction being able to help him."
Mr Tsinoglou joins a select group of 15 - including the likes of Josef Chromy, Errol Stewart and Kim Seagram - in the Chamber's hall of fame.
He attributes his success in business and council endeavours to hard work and "a little foresight", just as he told a Greek newspaper in 1987.
"I know I owe what success I've had to being prepared to work hard and to be being fair and honest in the way I have dealt with people," he said.
"I can't stress enough how much people appreciate someone who is consistently fair and honest."
