Northern independent joins push to end native forest logging

Two more key independents signed a pledge on Saturday to end native forest logging in Tasmania.
Independent Bass candidate Lara Alexander and Braddon candidate Craig Garland signed The Forest Pledge to end native forest logging, joining Clark independent frontrunners Kristie Johnston and Sue Hickey who signed last week.
Ms Alexander said she believed industrial logging of native forests was a "thing of the past".
"If politicians would take the time to actually talk to their communities, they'll find out that communities are actually looking for better solutions," Ms Alexander said.
"They are very happy to continue with plantation logging, but when it comes to the native forest, everyone's now very much conscious about the impact it's having on our environment and our future."
Both major parties outlined their forestry policies during the campaign, with the Liberals promising to unlock a previously protected 40,000 hectares of native trees for logging and extend contracts to 2040 if re-elected.
Labor would also lock in forestry contracts to 2040 and ensure special species were managed independently, and that a 25 per cent local benefits test applied to logging and haulage contracts.
The Greens opposed both policies, and said any responsible government would be ending native forest logging.
According to data from the Australia Institute, census figures showed 885 people worked in all forestry and logging industries in Tasmania in 2021, including both plantation and native forestry.
Braddon independent Craig Garland said he would "love" to see a return to selective logging, so forests were managed sustainably in the long term and the skillset and knowledge was passed on.
"I support ending the industrial scale carnage, being native forest logging, that has gone on for decades in Tasmania," Mr Garland said.
Ms Alexander said she hoped the crossbench would have more of a say on native forest logging after the election.
"There's always a balancing factor in politics," Ms Alexander said.
"We need to take into account that if we are to create reasonable policies that will see us into the future, we need to balance ideology with a proper solid analysis of what the community wants.
"And what the stakeholders want and what the future looks like; I would like to hope the crossbench will play a role in this particular conversation."
Australia Institute native forests spokesperson Vanessa Bleyer said the signing from both candidates was a significant development.
"Not just for Tasmanian forests, but for the future Tasmanian parliament," Ms Bleyer said.
"With yet more key independents signing the pledge, it's likely the future government will have to engage with a crossbench committed to ending native forest logging."
