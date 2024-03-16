Failing students to get free tutoring under Green election policy

Students falling behind national standards in reading, writing, spelling or maths will be entitled to 30 hours of free tutoring under a $50 million Greens policy announced on Saturday.
Greens Bass candidate Cecily Rosol said tutoring should be accessible to all children regardless of socioeconomic status, and has urged the two major parties to support her policy.
"Every young Tasmanian deserves access to a high-quality public education that supports them to reach their potential, and provides the skills and knowledge they need for the future," she said.
"Many students across the board are still struggling from the fall-out of COVID-19 related school disruptions - and we know if you start behind, or if you fall behind, it's hard to catch up.
"Achievement should not be determined by a student's address or the wealth of their parents and carers, but right now in Tasmania, it is."
She said if tutoring were only available to children whose parents could afford to pay for it, then children from less wealthy families will be left behind.
"That's why in the balance of power the Greens will fight for the government to fund 30 hours of free tutoring for each student who falls below the national standard in reading, writing, spelling, or maths."
The Greens have costed the policy at $50 million over four years. A spokesperson also confirmed that students would be entitled to more than 30 hours of free tutoring if they were failing in more than one domain.
Tasmanian students have consistently underperformed mainland peers on standardised tests.
In the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) tests, Tasmanian students scored lower than students of every other jurisdiction on every category.
Ms Rosol said she expected support from state Labor, considering the fact that Federal Education Minister Jason Clare last year announced support for free tutoring at school for students struggling in maths and English.
The Liberals have been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.