Labor commits to better breast screening services for Northern patients

Tasmanian Labor pledged to improve public mammography diagnostic services in the North, if elected.
Breast cancer was among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Tasmania in 2019, along with prostate, melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer.
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said Labor had consulted with the Breast Cancer Network of Australia (BCNA) on their policy, and would progress the following if elected:
Ms Dow said Tasmanian women and men who faced financial or geographical barriers to diagnostic mammography were being disadvantaged.
"And funding for these services was about increasing equity of access and early diagnosis of breast cancer across Tasmania," Ms Dow said.
The Tasmanian Liberals announced plans to increase breast care last week through a new Public Diagnostic Breast Care Centre to be established in Hobart, if re-elected.
The $15 million breast imaging service would accept referrals from GPs, making it easier for Tasmanians to access imaging.
Ms Dow said the announcement neglected Northern patients.
"It does not provide much needed immediate access to diagnostic mammography," Ms Dow said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.