Raider's Guide prepping up for staying campaign after impressive trial

Mangalore trainer Gary Fahey is eyeing two upcoming staying races in coming months with Raider's Guide.
The Tasmanian Greyhound Hall of Fame mentor is banking on a big plan set in place, for the Group 1 Rookie Rebel winner, to tackle The 715m at The Gardens in New South Wales.
Connections have also highlighted the Group 1 Sandown Cup (715m) in Victoria as another potential target.
An exhibition trial in Launceston on Monday night over 720m has reinforced Fahey's plans to take the son of Zambora Brockie away, after he clocked an impressive 42.05 seconds.
The time recorded was just two-one hundredths outside the record of 42.03 seconds held by Wynburn Ruby.
"It was a chance to see Raider's Guide run 700m, he ran it well, the time was pretty good first go," Fahey said.
"We thought he could run out the distance; it has given us the opportunity to look at races on the mainland, the staying race in Sydney (The 715m) is coming up, off that trial it has given us confidence to look forward."
Heats of the world's richest staying race, worth $500,000 to winning connections, is pencilled in for April 26 with the final to be run on May 3.
Connections have been down a similar path 40 years ago, having raced former top-class stayer Lygon Leader.
Tasmanian owned and bred chaser My Magic Man has delivered a big statement for Sunday's $47,500 Emerald Sprint Final (300m) at Healesville in Victoria following his slick heat win on Wednesday.
The final field is made on the eight fastest times recorded in the heats regardless of the finishing position.
Lara trainer Brooke Ennis prepares the brindle son of Superior Panama, for Dilston owner Patrick Ryan, coming from box seven in a four-dog field, to power away from Dr. Asher in 16.41secs.
NSW straight track specialist Shall Not was the next best in 16.45s for trainer Darren Sultana.
My Magic Man was a recent finalist in the Group 1 Australian Cup Final (525m) at The Meadows, having recorded nine career victories.
Other runners on the leaderboard were I'm Only Human running 19.506s for Karen Pitt from his heat win, with Swindled (16.508), Destructively (16.514), Spot Fox (16.523), Smart Talk (16.528) and Daytona (16.555).
My Magic Man will run from box seven, as local experts declare Swindled from box one as the one to beat.
A $10,500 Emerald Series Sprint Consolation will be held the same day with $7000 to winning connections.
Emerald Series Sprint Final Box Draw - 1 Swindled, 2 Spot Fox, 3 Daytona, 4 Smart Talk, 5 I'm Only Human, 6 Shall Not, 7 My Magic Man, 8 Destructively, 9 Gunai Princess (1 st Res) 10 Myola Mick (2 nd Res)
