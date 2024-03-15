Glover Prize Children's and People's Choice awards to be announced

Children and the general public will have their say as to what they believe is their favourite artwork in the 2024 Glover Prize exhibition.
Glover Prize curator Megan Dick said it is important for children to be immersed in an "art environment".
"We do think that it's very important to encourage children to come along and view the exhibition, because it's a wonderful opportunity for them to have an excursion and see what the possibilities of landscape painting are," Ms Dick said.
"I think it's important now for children to approach everything with an element of creativity and that within an art environment, often there is no solid right or wrong," she said.
"So it opens up the possibilities - and this exhibition shows them that there are many possibilities, that there are many approaches to the one question."
Ms Dick said approximately 800 to 1000 school children had visited the exhibition.
Students from Sheffield School visited the exhibition on March 15 and were impressed by the detail of the artworks.
"They look amazing, all the detail and the different styles and aspects of them all is very interesting to me," one student said.
When asked what they would take away from the exhibition, they said "probably the amount of detail we should include in our artwork at school".
"And the different perspectives of the story behind all the paintings."
The winner of the 2024 Glover Prize was Nicholas Blowers with his oil on canvas painting Lake Bed.
The winner of the Children's Choice award will receive $500 and is sponsored by Launceston Airport..
The Glover Prize exhibition is held in Evandale's Falls Park Pavilion and is open to the public until Sunday, March 17. The announcement of the Children's and People's Choice awards will commence at 3pm, March 17.
