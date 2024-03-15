What would a mass casualty scenario look like? Medical students tested

More than 100 University of Tasmania (UTAS) final year medical students are putting their knowledge to the test through an interactive trauma workshop on Friday and Saturday.
Joined by 15 paramedicine students, the two day course at Launceston Clinical School is designed to simulate trauma care and injury management in rural and remote situations.
UTAS associate professor of emergency medicine Viet Tran said the workshop gave students an understanding of how acute trauma management worked.
"These students will be junior doctors next year; they'll be working alongside us and be part of that trauma team," Dr Tran said.
"We've got 70 per cent of our students that stay in Tasmania, and so there's a high return rate if we teach them well, and high return rate for the community of Tasmania."
He said he hoped the workshop would inspire some to be the next wave of emergency doctors, as it did for him years ago.
"I graduated here in 2006 and was a student of this trauma program. It inspired me and got me to become an emergency doctor now and hopefully I can pass on those reins to the next generation," Dr Tran said.
UTAS medical student Ronan Naidoo is one of the 105 students taking the workshop, and said it would allow him to see what a "mass casualty scenario" would look like.
"I've done two similar workshops like this one, but on a much smaller scale," Mr Naidoo said.
"All we know is there's a mass casualty situation - anything is fair game.
After his studies, Mr Naidoo hopes to become a plastic surgeon.
"I like being hands on and I find that plastics has a wide breadth of scope," Mr Naidoo said.
"I'll probably move to the mainland for a bit of my training, but I'd like to come back to Tassie as this is where I've grown up."
Dr Tran said the workshop was focused on rural and remote areas to "get back to basics".
"I'm an emergency physician from Hobart and we have the luxury of having a neurosurgeon or cardiothoracic surgeon on site," Dr Tran said.
"When we call a trauma call, 20 people run into the resource room, but you don't always get that in Launceston or the North West.
"We want to make sure that in areas that don't have as many resources, that you can still do the basics and get the basics right."
