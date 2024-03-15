Crashed driver was over five times above legal alcohol limit

A woman that veered off the road and crashed into a sign on Thursday afternoon was five times over the legal alcohol limit, police confirmed.
Police were called to Spring Farm Road in Kingston at 2.40pm yesterday, and found a severely damaged vehicle crashed into a road sign.
The driver, who was uninjured, was breath-tested at the scene and returned a blood alcohol level of 0.262 - more than five times the legal limit.
She was subsequently charged with drink driving and her licence suspended.
She is due to appear in court at a later date.
