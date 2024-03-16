Launceston's top businesses unveiled as Bubble seals top gong

A women's health clinic has clinched the top gong at Launceston's annual business excellence awards.
The Bubble Launceston was named business of the year and was the only company to win three awards on the night.
The Brisbane Street clinic won the award for excellence in education and training, and founder Dr Natasha Vavrek was named young professional of the year.
"[The Bubble] was started from the ground up and let me tell you, starting a medical clinic from the ground up is very difficult. I literally put my money where my mouth is," Dr Vavrek said.
"We have made mistakes along the way. As a start-up, we were a solution to a problem, especially as women," she said.
"We know what is needed to be offered because we ourselves struggled to find the right support.
"After 14 years as a local doctor, and half that time as a business owner, I have learned and experienced more than I ever thought I would."
Rob and Rose Perry's Casalinga Gourmet Meats won customer service and retail excellence gongs, while the Clifford Craig Foundation was recognised in the community service and health categories.
Paterson Street start-up Merch Window was the other business to win multiple awards on the night.
Enginuity Power Solutions (environmental award) and Illuminate Education Australia (excellence in export) were the only businesses to win the same award two years in a row.
Launceston City Mission was the Chamber's Choice winner.
"Launceston City Mission has just reached a very big milestone. We've just celebrated our 170th year of supporting Northern Tasmania," a spokesperson for LCM said.
"It is a wonderful achievement and we're proud to acknowledge all the people who have come before us."
Saturday's awards night was held at the Hotel Grand Chancellor and was hosted by the Launceston Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber chief executive Alina Bain praised all winners and finalists on their contribution to the city.
"The [awards are] a terrific platform to mark and celebrate the achievements of our businesses," Ms Bain said.
"The businesses and young professionals selected as finalists are the very definition of excellence.
"It is their hard work, connection to community and generosity to each other, which enables Launceston industry to thrive."
