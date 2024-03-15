Labor pledges 500 rentals for essential rural workers

Tasmanian Labor pledged to provide more housing for regional Tasmanians, and build 500 rentals for key workers in rural areas over five years, if elected.
Labor leader Rebecca White said in rural and regional areas, it could be challenging to find accommodation for teachers, nurses and other essential workers.
She said Labor would build the first 100 homes in places like St Marys, where there was significant challenges in finding accommodation for teachers.
St Marys District School's school association chairman Gary Barnes said over the past two years, calls had gone out looking for accommodation for teachers.
"I think this [policy] will help with that greatly," Mr Barnes said.
"Quite often there's calls going out through Facebook to find out what's available, because there's somebody coming into the area that needs a house, or even just a room to get started.
"That could be from Scamander right through to Fingal, just finding out where accommodation would be."
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said he found it "excruciating" they had positions available for key workers in the Break O'Day area, but no homes for them.
"It does reduce the availability of our specialists and our targeted people in the workforce, not being able to achieve work in our area that is much needed because of a lack of homes," Cr Tucker said.
"We also have the availability with tourism, to have hospitality workers who can't come here either.
"So we look at homes as a big cross section across our community that we're missing out on."
Housing Minister Nic Street said Labor was "obviously planning a plantation of magic money trees to pay for their uncosted and unfunded promises".
"A re-elected majority Liberal government will continue to deliver the biggest social and affordable housing build in the state's history," Mr Street said.
Ms White said this pledge was a $35 million commitment.
"These [homes] will be made available on lease arrangements to workers in our health and education system, as well as other key industries in our regions where we know businesses are really having difficulty finding accommodation," Ms White said.
