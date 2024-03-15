Newnham man's 'crippling' ice addiction prompted crime spree

A Newnham man with a crippling ice addition fell back into a crime spree within weeks of being released from a lengthy jail term, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Aydain Kane House, 32, pleaded guilty to an array of charges including possession of a stolen firearm, a Browning bolt action repeater rifle, in Newnham on January 9, 2024.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition when not the holder of a firearms licence.
Police prosecutor Mike Bonde said House was in possession of 13 .22 bullets at the same time.
The weapon had been stolen from Waverley in December 2023.
He also pleaded guilty to an allegation of being prepared for the commission of a crime and for contravening the conditions of a notice that he not be absent from his address between 9pm and 7am.
House pleaded not guilty to burglary but guilty of stealing garden tools from a house in Vermont Road on November 11, 2023.
He pleaded guilty to a separate complaint of burglary and stealing on December 10, 2023 for allegedly stealing a cash box, a tablet and a tool kit worth a total of $3783 from Launceston Mitsubishi.
Mr House pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified in August 2023 and a count of stealing.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said House was sentenced to a drug treatment order in 2019 which had as a condition that he would serve two years in jail if he failed to succeed.
The order was cancelled and he was released in June 2023.
The court heard that he had also been cancelled from a second drug treatment order.
Ms McCracken said House had been in jail since January 9.
She said that he was taking a frightening amount of methylamphetamine (ice) and started committing crime to pay for his use.
She said that his possession of the stolen firearm was potentially related to self harm rather than an intention to use it in a crime.
Mr Bonde told the court that he told police he was going to knock himself and was having a head moment and was f---ed.
Ms McCracken asked magistrate Evan Hughes to consider remanding House in the Southern Remand Centre so that he could do the Equipse addiction program.
"The program is not available in Risdon Prison," she said.
Mr Hughes postponed sentencing until June 6 while House was assessed for community Correction Order.
