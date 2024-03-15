The Irish pub: Launceston's only venue with music every night of the week

The Irish pub has been on the outskirts of Launceston's city centre since 1835, and its owner says, ''Everyone has a story from the Irish.''
Owner Ben McKenzie has been the publican at The Irish pub for eight years and said an Irish-themed pub ''always goes well''.
''It's like a comfy pair of jeans - locals know what to expect here, and it doesn't matter who you are, '' Mr McKenzie said.
''It's a humble place - we get people from 18 to 80 years old through our doors.
''Anyone can come here for a chat, have a drink and a good feed while listening to live music any day of the week.
''My favourite thing is hearing people say ''Everyone has a story from The Irish' when I tell people where I work.''
Mr McKenzie said their live music is their main ''point of difference'.
''We have music every night of the week,'' he said.
''We are the only venue in Launceston that has this.''
Mr McKenzie calls himself the ''accidental publican''.
''I went out on a whim and changed careers when I moved from Victoria to Tassie,'' he said.
''Coming from a building site to a pub was a bit of a cultural shock to begin with.''
Mr McKenzie said he tries to make the venue an ''enjoyable place to work''.
''We do have a good team - I try to make things as easy as possible around here, I always wanted it to be a cool place to work so my staff enjoy being here,'' he said.
Trent Paul has been the venue manager for more than ten years and a security guard for 17 years.
Mr Paul worked in many pubs before moving to the Irish in a more permanent position.
''I've met a lot of great people and made some best mates,'' he said.
Mr McKenzie and Mr Paul are also ''good mates'' outside of business and have an unwritten rule.
''When I retire, Trent can retire too - but he's got to stay with me until that day,'' Mr McKenzie said.
The venue has undergone ''extensive'' renovations over the past 12 months.
''The whole bar area was completely ripped up and replaced, same with the kitchen and the stage,'' Mr Paul said.
''We want it to be here for another 100 years.''
The pub is busy gearing up for its biggest day of the year, St Patrick's Day this Sunday. Breakfast will be available from 8 am and live music starts at 10 am.
