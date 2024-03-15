The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dalton, Webster lead Tassie charge at Symmons in contrasting ways

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated March 15 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Webster and Lachie Dalton return to their home circuit of Symmons Plains. Pictures by Ben Hann
Josh Webster and Lachie Dalton return to their home circuit of Symmons Plains. Pictures by Ben Hann

In a year where he has moved closer to Australian motorsport's pinnacle, Tasmania's Lachie Dalton has gone back to his roots.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.