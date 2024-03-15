Dalton, Webster lead Tassie charge at Symmons in contrasting ways

In a year where he has moved closer to Australian motorsport's pinnacle, Tasmania's Lachie Dalton has gone back to his roots.
Earning a contract to race in Super 2, the competition directly underneath Supercars, Dalton has agreed to race in the Hyundai Excels series in this weekend's Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains.
A Tasmanian grassroots level of motorsport, drivers race around in cars which the series is named after that have no more than 100 horsepower.
It is a far cry from the Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros seen at the country's highest level, certainly those in the Trans Am series - also at Race Tasmania this weekend - which have 500-plus horsepower engines.
But Dalton says it makes the series no less fun.
"Obviously not as much pressure this weekend, I'll just come down and hop in with Tim Shaw and his boy Jackson and just give him a hand and have some fun," he said.
"It's really cut-price racing so it's just you and the race car, we don't have these big trailers like we're used to getting.
"It's just affordable motorsport, it's less pressure but these kids are still quick, they're still having a good crack at it, it's awesome."
Hobart's Josh Webster is another hoping for a successful home weekend, driving a Mustang in the Trans Am series hailed by reigning champion James Moffat as a better spectacle than Supercars.
For Webster, it's the closeness of the racing which makes it fun to be a part of.
"The cars are just awesome to drive, they move around, they've got horsepower and everyone's not scared to jump in there and have a crack, so it's a really good class to be in," he said.
Driving with Dream Racing team having developed from the Hyundai Excels, Webster picked the infamous turn-four hairpin as the most crucial part of the track.
"Because you've got a long straight afterwards, you've got to really focus at the end and get the run out, but there's also five different lines you can [choose] so you've got to try each one and see what works," he said.
Leading the Touring Car Racing championship after winning the first two races, Ben Bargwanna is high on confidence at Symmons Plains.
"I'd like to hope it's the same at the end of the weekend, but look, anything can happen, we've got a field of some tough drivers at the moment," he said.
"To get two wins to start the season was really good, but the team are working hard and they've given me a really good rocket ship at the moment."
Due to the short length of the circuit and the big braking zones, Symmons Plains lends itself to close racing, and Bargwanna said it suits TCRs down to the ground.
"I love driving touring cars, leaning on each other, a bit of door bashing, the racing's incredibly close.
"They're just everything I love about racing cars, and the fact that around the world we do the exact same thing, it's just one of the best categories we have."
