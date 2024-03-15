Greens to push for $60 million for youth accommodation in state

The Greens have announced a $64 million plan to tackle youth homelessness in Tasmania.
A key part of the plan is for government investment of at least $15 million a year over four years into crisis, transitional and supported accommodation for at-risk young people.
The party states that Tasmania currently has only 147 beds in supported accommodation through Youth2Independence facilities.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said young people made up a quarter of all homeless Tasmanians.
"And the causes and needs of youth homelessness are often unique and complex," she said.
"Shockingly there's now around 600 young Tasmanians living homeless in the state and many more living in precarious and difficult situations."
Bass Greens candidate Cecily Rosol said as a foster carer, she had seen firsthand the uphill battle young people face when they transitioned from out-of-home care into independent living.
"They lack many of the supports most people take for granted and are at high risk of becoming homeless," she said.
"Something has to change."
Earlier in the week, Greens housing spokesman Vica Bayley said the party would push for rent increase caps to be written into the state's Residential Tenancy Act, based on a rent control model in the ACT.
Rents increases would be capped at the Consumer Price Index plus 10 per cent and tenants would be able to apply to the have increases they deemed unreasonable reviewed.
"The stories of Tasmanians facing rent hikes of hundreds of dollars a week are all too common," Mr Bayley said.
"This should not happen, but the current laws do nothing to stop it."
Tenants Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl said of all of the political parties, the Tasmanian Greens had announced the most comprehensive rental reforms.
"Ending evictions without a good reason and mandating fair rent increases will significantly improve the lives of renters allowing them to remain embedded in their local communities without the fear of a retributory eviction or a significant rent rise," he said.
