Liberals commit to establishing mother and baby service in Launceston

The Tasmanian Liberals have joined the Labor and Green parties in supporting mother and baby services, pledging a four-bed service in Launceston if re-elected.
The $14.25 million package allocated $10.25 million to the Launceston unit, and $4 million to the continuation of the Royal Hobart Hospital Mother Baby Unit.
The Launceston Health Hub would host the new facility, plus an additional two new consultation rooms.
In their first 100 days of office, the Liberals would partner with parental support provider Tresillian Family Care to establish a statewide phone service with nurses on hand to support parents and a tele-health service.
The announcement was welcomed by new Launceston mother Sarah Batchelor, who had her son, Jack, six months ago.
Ms Batchelor said she was supported through the Midwifery Group Practice (MGP) program at the Launceston General Hospital throughout her pregnancy.
"Once you're discharged, the midwives come to your house and they weigh your baby for the first two weeks and check to see how you're going with breastfeeding and stuff like that," Ms Batchelor said.
She said a dedicated mother and baby service in Launceston was needed.
"Not everyone is as lucky as I've been with having that support around you, and having friends and family close by," Ms Batchelor said.
"For those that are in the same boat or just need that that extra help, this is a great service for them."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the mother and baby centre would help hundreds of families.
"The new $10.25 million four-bed Mother Baby Centre will have rooms where mums and their bubs can stay, in the care of expert nurses, with children aged from newborn to three years," he said.
"This additional support includes rooms complete with their own nurseries and ensuites, two consultation rooms and space to provide mental health support from the Gidget Foundation."
He said planning and design would start in their first 100 days of office, and would open by this time next year.
Labor pledged $5 million last week for four mother and baby services in Launceston with six others around the state, coupled with day programs, virtual homecare and some community outreach.
The Greens also pledged to establish a dedicated public mother and baby service as a community day program and residential stay service.
