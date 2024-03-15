Bus mechanics strike as pay negotiations drag on

Metro Tasmania bus mechanics walked off the job again on Friday all across the state, protesting what they claim are wages that are $10 per hour below the industry average.
Negotiations between Metro and representatives of its mechanics workforce have been deadlocked for months, with unions claiming workers are paid $10 less per hour than the industry average, and Metro saying that its mechanics are seeking an unreasonable 43 per cent pay hike.
Metro services were unaffected, but the union has claimed that there are no Metro mechanics working on buses anyway in the state on Friday.
Australian Manufacturing Workers Union acting state secretary Jacob Batt said Metro's mechanical workforce has experienced a 50 per cent rate of staff turnover in the past two years, and that a third of positions were presently vacant.
"Mechanics have offered to have the industry rate of pay phased in across three years, but still Metro somehow believe paying well below the industry rate of pay will fix their recruitment and retention issues," Mr Batt said.
"The people that suffer are not just the workers here on strike, its also the public that can't catch a bus when they need it."
Metro was forced to cancel dozens of routes last year because it lacked the staff to service them.
Recently released figures have revealed that Tasmanians are using Metro services less and less due to the lack of service and limited routes.
He also told the rally that Metro executives were given lavish pay rises while denying mechanics, and that expenditure on external consultants has surged into the millions of dollars in recent years.
"It is pivotal that Metro Tasmania is fixed by the next Parliament so the public can have a functioning public transport system."
He noted that during the election campaign, numerous Labor, minor party and independent candidates have expressed support for the mechanics' campaign for better pay.
"So far, we have not received a response in support from the Liberal Party or from candidates of the Jacqui Lambie Network," Mr Batt said.
A spokesperson for Metro said that it has made a new wage offer to its mechanics of an up to 17 per cent wage increase over three years.
"Metro has commenced the next stage of bargaining which will include a vote on our wage offer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.