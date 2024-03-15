The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bus mechanics strike as pay negotiations drag on

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 15 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AMWU acting state secretary Jacob Batt addresses striking Metro mechanics and supporters during a strike rally in Hobart on Friday. Picture by Ben Seeder
AMWU acting state secretary Jacob Batt addresses striking Metro mechanics and supporters during a strike rally in Hobart on Friday. Picture by Ben Seeder

Metro Tasmania bus mechanics walked off the job again on Friday all across the state, protesting what they claim are wages that are $10 per hour below the industry average.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.