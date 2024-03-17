The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Letting Fido board a Boeing is just plane silly

By Letters to the Editor
March 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Virgin Australia has announced plans to allow pets to travel with their owners. Pictures by Joe Colbrook, Shutterstock
Virgin Australia has announced plans to allow pets to travel with their owners. Pictures by Joe Colbrook, Shutterstock

PET PUSH IS PLANE SILLY

I THINK Virgin should rethink their plans to allow cats and dogs to fly with passengers on planes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.