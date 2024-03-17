Letting Fido board a Boeing is just plane silly

I THINK Virgin should rethink their plans to allow cats and dogs to fly with passengers on planes.
It sounds very good in theory but what happens to people who have allergies to cats/dogs and people who are terrified of dogs, in particular, through a bad experience?
Also, who is going to clean up the hair they shed and mess that they might make? Can we realise that animals are not fur babies but animals?
EIGHTY percent tertiary trained? I hope l am mis-remembering the headline. It was tertiary, not university?
It is important we maintain some sought of balance between university and that other important aspect of education, Technical and Further Education (TAFE).
Otherwise, we magnify the present problem of shortages of trades people to build homes and other capital structures.
A GIANT chocolate fountain, possibly inside the proposed stadium?
Uh-oh! How naive of me! I thought both of these plans, surely, were "fake" news!
THE majority of Tasmanians (79 per cent) do not want our tax dollars spent on propping up the archaic greyhound industry, so why are Labor pledging $30 million-plus of our money to it?
UNFORTUNATELY now might be the time to offer a bribe to dob in an arsonist!
WE HAVE an opportunity to stamp out the grubby behaviour that has been a bane on Tasmanian society for years. It is endemic at both state and local level.
Let's vote in some honesty, integrity and decency and finally create a positive, kind, caring community that we all deserve.
A FEW years ago when we got the extra TV stations, I thought we might get an extra footy game or two seeing that Channel 7 has three stations now.
The classic example is the start of the season with two games being played, one at the SCG and the other at the MCG but I suppose they wouldn't have anything to sell to the sports channel if they televised both.
I REFER to the opinion piece stating that 'success at school harder if you're poor' (The Examiner, March 12).
The opinion refers to an open letter, reportedly signed by 250 well-intentioned, altruistic individuals, and also Members of Parliament, who, in this electoral cycle, will sign a disposable coffee cup.
I suggest that we do not need yet another inquiry, to 'find and fix the problems.' God knows, governments of all persuasions use inquiries to avoid finding the problem/s.
Even in my lifetime, there have been billions spent on inquiries and Royal Commissions only to have the majority of the 'findings' ignored or consigned to another government to do likewise.
Many generations in Tasmania have mistakenly believed that education was unimportant. That, in combination with social welfare benefits and potential itinerant work if available, you could 'get by'.
Ideas such as finishing education at year 10 is tantamount to child neglect and yet, governments of all persuasions continue with this inadequate status-quo.
Parents need to improve their children's outlook and quality of life by motivation, encouragement, and discipline - In short, I suggest parents emphasise the importance of education, normalise learning and work resulting in achievement, not recreation.
Schools are not child-minding facilities, success, even if it leads to a non-academic future, is great. In many instances of poverty, it is a matter of parents prioritising expenditure.
