'Now or never': Mother-of-four Glynn back in the ring after eight years off

Kayla Glynn's boxing career has been full of highs and lows.
After winning an Australian championship in her first amateur fight in 2015, the 31-year-old has only had one fight since then - taking an eight-year hiatus from the ring.
However, Glynn is ready to step back in, competing at the Young Guns pro-am event in Hobart on Saturday, March 16.
The mother of four children - Tyran (15), Kiara (12), Natahli (11) and Kingsley (three) - explained the reason for her long break between fights.
"We usually have to either fly interstate or get interstate people flown over," she said.
"It was a matter of training, being nominated and then never getting a match, which made me want take a step back because you train as if you were going to get a fight and then you don't get it.
"It's now or never basically, I really need to take it seriously and then also look at maybe turning pro before I'm literally too old to do so."
Weighing up the differences between amateur and professional boxing, Glynn laughed and said "if I'm going to get punched in the face for the fun of it, I might as well get paid to do it".
Saturday night's pro-am event features 14 amateur fights and seven professionals - including the return of Tasmania's only female world champion Krystina 'Mousey' Jacobs.
Representing Longford's SA+S Boxing Club, Glynn will take on North-West Coast product Kayla Keogh across three two-minute rounds at the 60kg elite weight division.
Taking a relaxed approach into the fight, Glynn - who is set to open a tattoo studio in the coming weeks - admitted she didn't know too much about her opponent.
"I try not getting into my head too much by researching and studying my opponents because I just drive myself insane and then start worrying too much about [it]," she said.
"But I know she's young, she's fit and she's hungry, so on Saturday anything can happen as we're both pretty much on the same level.
"It's just going to be good to get in there again and see what happens."
Glynn will not be the only one from the club taking part in the event, with Mark Robinson, Max Berry and Daniel Bennett also competing.
