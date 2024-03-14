Police investigating multiple fires in Ravenswood overnight

Tasmania Police are investigating two fires that occurred in Ravenswood Thursday night.
Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) was called to two bushfires at Prossers Forest Road around 6pm.
Seven crews attended the blazes, including Ravenswood, Rocherlea and Launceston, as well as three aircraft and machinery.
Police said there was no threat to the community and "no assets were impacted".
They said the fires were contained overnight.
A significant fire was also deemed deliberately lit in Ravenswood Reserve last week.
Tasmania Fire Service crews will remain in the area today to conduct backburning operations, and members of the community can expect to see more smoke as a result, however there is no cause for concern.
The fires are being investigated by the Northern Criminal Investigation Branch.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or online through crimestopperstas.com.au.
