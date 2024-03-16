Not long now till election day, but many have already had their say

Election day is in six days, but many Tasmanians have already voted.
Voting early or on election day is crucial because it is the only way to ensure decision-makers hear our voices.
Early voting at prepolls has become increasingly popular due to its convenience. More and more voters' busy schedules don't align with polling day, and offering early voting options allows many to cast their votes before the official polling day.
The trend towards early voting could be attributed to voters not needing the last-minute decision-making that often accompanies election day; they've already made up their minds.
My instinct is early voters fall into two categories.
They are either rusted on to a party mindset, and no fancy policy announcements will sway their vote from their ideology, or they've researched candidates and issues and made an informed decision to vote for someone else other than a major party candidate.
Does this mean we have a more engaged and informed electorate? The argument that the convenience and flexibility of early voting are the main factors is probably more convincing.
Why is voting, early or on the day, important? Because by participating in elections, we can shape the policies our politicians focus on.
A good example would be the federal Liberals' Workchoices policy and federal Labor's negative gearing policy.
A significant reason Howard's Liberals were voted out was due to how unpopular Workchoices was.
Conversely, a critical reason Labor did not form a government with Bill Shorten as leader was its negative gearing policy.
Both parties have thought very deliberately about policies in both areas since those election defeats. Voters can shape political parties' agendas.
They can also shape parliaments.
This next parliament is more likely to be one where a coalition of independent and minor parties will form a government with either of the two major parties. It looks likely that the government will be one where the Labor Party or the Liberals would have enough seats to be the 'leading' party in any coalition.
Both Rebecca White and Jeremy Rockliff say that if this happens, they will be Premier, they'll do no deal, and only members of their party will be in cabinet positions. If Tasmanians vote this way, whoever is Premier is obligated to make the parliament work.
Ultimately, voting is a civic duty, but more importantly, it is a powerful tool for shaping the future. What will that shape look like? We should know about a week after Saturday, March 23.
