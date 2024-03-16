The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Not long now till election day, but many have already had their say

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
March 17 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White.
Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White.

Election day is in six days, but many Tasmanians have already voted.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.