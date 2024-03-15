Tasmania Zoo celebrates 21st birthday with furry friends and festivities

Surrounded by 1500 residents, including wombats and meerkats, lions, giraffes, and more, the Tasmania Zoo celebrates its 21st birthday on Saturday.
The birthday was celebrated with a 21-dollar entry fee, additional keeper talks, and live feedings throughout the day.
As well as free face painting, birthday cake and visits from Bluey and Bingo.
Zoo Keeper Rochelle Penney took official ownership of the zoo from her mother and father in 2018 when her father, an advocate for protecting endangered species, lost his battle with cancer.
Ms Penney said protecting endangered species remains the zoo's primary focus.
''We have many threatened species at the zoo, including Tassie devils, '' she said.
Since the opening in 2003, many additions have made the zoo what it is today.
''We have seen many additions since opening,'' she said.
''We have the largest collection of primates in Australia - which is pretty impressive.''
Since becoming zoo Keeper, Ms Penney said the zoo continues to grow.
''As of recently we now have the largest collection of cats too,'' she said.
Longest running resident of the zoo, Ginny the wombat, is now pregnant with another generation for the zoo.
Ginny is a descendant of the original wombats, Susie and Badger.
Ms Penney said her favourite part about the job is the animals.
''Spending everyday with animals is the best part of my job, and everyday is different,'' she said.
Ms Penney said her job is ''hard work'' but ''very rewarding''.
''I have long days, typically between 6am - 7pm,'' she said.
''Physically and mentally - this job is hard but very rewarding.''
''Our team is made up of eight staff and we are like a family.''
