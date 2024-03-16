Popular Hillwood rock climbing site reopens after five years

After being closed to the public for years, a popular rock climbing site in Hillwood has officially reopened.
While the location was once favoured by local and international enthusiasts, interest waned when its land owner decided to restrict access back in 2018.
Five years on, the George Town Council has negotiated a lease agreement with the land owner, allowing climbers to return to the cliffs once again.
Climbers Club of Tasmania (CCT) president Chris Lang said the Hillwood location "played a crucial role" in skill development for fledgling climbers.
"It's a really important cliff in Northern Tasmania because it's probably the most accessible climbing area for people who are just starting out and wanting to learn how to climb outdoors," he said.
"It's a real asset and it's amazing that we can climb there again."
With next to no foot traffic running through the site for half a decade, many of its old tracks had worn away.
Mr Lang said the conservation group Crag Care Tasmania helped restore the area to its former glory.
"They put in several days of work just to clean out the stinging nettles and harden the tracks," he said.
CCT members volunteered their time over 16 days to replace the old climbing hardware and the club purchased more than $5000 worth of gear.
While the property is now leased by the George Town Council, the land still belongs to its original owner and climbers have been asked to respect the site.
But these days, Mr Lang said the culture in the climbing community had changed for the better.
"Climbers as a whole have matured," he said.
"There's been a renewed focus on managing climbing and making sure that we're keeping it sustainable and doing the right things so that these cliffs are there for people in the future."
George Town mayor Greg Kieser said having the area open once again meant "a whole new range of opportunities".
"It's wonderful that we can now offer yet another great adventure opportunity to our community," he said.
"The geological uniqueness of the area also lends itself to educational field trips for schools.
"Additionally, any increase in tourist visitation means positive economic growth, which ultimately benefits the region and the community."
Mr Lang thanked the council for the unprecedented move in facilitating a relationship between landowners and rock climbing groups.
"I think it's really progressive and impressive that the George Town Council has seen the value of this as a sporting venue and as a drawcard," he said.
"You only have to look at Derby to see the potential that sporting venues can bring to that rural area."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.