'Amazing team effort': Thousands flock to the reopened Cataract Walk

After it was closed to the public for seven months, Cataract Walk has reclaimed its crown as one of Launceston's most popular trails.
Running from Kings Bridge to the Cataract Gorge cliff grounds, the one kilometre path has attracted 13,173 people in the first fortnight following its reopening.
Visitation was tracked through a series of pedestrian counters that were installed to provide insights into the use of the reserve's recreational trails.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the works required "serious innovation" from everyone involved.
"The work to reopen the Cataract Walk to the public was an amazing team effort between council staff and our expert private contractors, who had to work in some of the most challenging terrain the Cataract Gorge has to offer," he said.
The path was reopened on February 23 following the removal of a privately-owned retaining wall which collapsed last July.
Positioned high above Cataract Walk, more than 1500 tonnes of bluestone and wall material suffered landslip and threatened to fall onto the trail.
Launceston Council oversaw its removal utilising a custom fabricated trolley system.
"It's been awesome to see so many people walking along the Cataract Walk every day since it reopened," Cr Garwood said.
"It's really rewarding to see how Launceston residents and visitors to our city are making use of the reopened walkway, and with fine weather forecast we hope to see another bumper weekend ahead."
