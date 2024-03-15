Free public transport, secure housing among election priorities for Tasmanian seniors

National Seniors Australia (NSA) want better health, transport and representation from the next Tasmanian government.
They released their priorities on Friday which included transport, concessions, health, housing and representation as their main areas of focus.
NSA chief executive Chris Grice said the biggest policy challenge facing all governments, including Tasmania, was catering for an ageing population in the face of increasing cost of living pressures.
"While older people are increasingly independent and productive, to overcome some of the challenges posed by the ageing population we need government leadership to support and maximise their health and wellbeing," Mr Grice said.
"Especially when cost-of-living pressures are so great."
National Seniors Australia identified five policy recommendations that are:
Free public transport for seniors to help reduce cost of living pressures and improve mobility and accessibility for older people.
Maintain state-based concessions and rebates at appropriate levels for older Tasmanians by committing to adequate indexation of concessions for essential services, and targeted assistance through higher concession rates for pensioners with limited savings.
Improve emergency department waiting times by increasing funding to boost the emergency department workforce and by increasing the availability of alternative emergency care options, such as out-of-hours urgent care clinics.
Expand the MyHome shared equity scheme to give older Tasmanians an opportunity to buy a home by adapting the existing MyHome shared equity scheme to give secure housing for older people.
Expand the role of a current Minister to include specific responsibility for seniors to provide the necessary support for the state's growing older population.
Mr Grice said with every second voter aged 50 and older, it is clear seniors will have a big influence on the election result.
"This a chance for the Tasmanian government to prove it listens to and understands the needs of older Tasmanians on March 23," Mr Grice said.
