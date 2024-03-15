Weekly wrap: Not long now till election day, but many have already voted

G'day readers,
This week, Matt Maloney revealed that many of you have voted in the 2024 state election.
Early voting at prepolls has become increasingly popular due to its convenience. More and more voters' busy schedules don't align with polling day, and offering early voting options allows many to cast their votes before the official polling day.
Ben Seeder told us that if elected, the Greens would press to implement a means-based fines system. Many did not think this was a good idea. What do you think?
Saree Salter attended the UTAS Autumn graduation, and what a happy event it was. Check out our pictures and the story.
Duncan Bailey told us that the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) nurses stopped work for 15 minutes on Thursday to address "critical issues" with the transfer of care procedure. Regarding health issues, I think we should listen to the nurses. They'd know a fair bit, wouldn't you say?
Water restrictions normally occur in the warmer months, but Joe Colbrook tells us Launceston residents are urged to monitor their water usage as the possibility of restrictions looms.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
And remember to comment beneath the stories on our website.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
