The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston 'one of the best places' says Placemaking US representative

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
March 15 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Smolar from Placemaking US is visiting Launceston on his Australian tour. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Ryan Smolar from Placemaking US is visiting Launceston on his Australian tour. Picture by Phillip Biggs

As an unofficial ambassador from America and having travelled the world, Ryan Smolar said he "would declare [Launceston] as being one of the best types of places there is".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in social and environmental issues. Got a story? Contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.