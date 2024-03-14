Could big-hitting Blair be a potential game-winner for Longford?

While he has not always been available, Longford's Jackson Blair certainly knows how to make an impact in big games.
The former club captain made 94 in the Twenty20 grand final and backed it up with 91 off just 53 balls in last week's elimination-final against Trevallyn.
On Saturday, he looks certain to play a crucial part in the TCL's semi-final against Hadspen - with a loss to end one team's season from 11am.
Longford coach Richard Howe spoke highly of Blair's performance last weekend.
"He struck the ball really well from ball two or three," he said.
"We haven't really had him for the past five or six weeks due to work commitments so he's a really good inclusion to come into finals and that's a real danger aspect if he can get away at the top of the order."
Both coaches traded compliments, identifying the other as key players within the contest.
"Each team has got some outstanding players that will win you the game off their own bat," Hadspen's Tristan Weeks said.
"So we have to come into the game with a plan and try and stick to it and hopefully nullify some of their big players and their input.
"Obviously [Jackson has] shown himself to be a big-game player at this point, so he's dangerous at the top.
"Richard has been fantastic all year and made a few runs against us.
"They really go down to five, six and seven in their batting so we're going to have to be on the mark with the ball this weekend."
Weeks was disappointed with his side's performance in last week's qualifying final.
He felt Hadspen were in control for 85 per cent of the match against Evandale Panthers but were slightly too slow in their run chase - which saw them lose by seven runs.
Howe, on the other hand, was incredibly pleased with Longford's performance against Trevallyn but knows how tough Hadspen can be.
The Chieftains have beaten them on all three occasions this year.
"We need to make sure, playing at Hadspen, that we are 220-240 par out there and we need to make some inroads into their batting line-up," Howe said.
"They've chased us down two wickets down the last couple of times and did it relatively easy.
"Weeksy at the top is the key and we've struggled getting their top five batters out, so we really need to get into that middle to lower order earlier than we have been."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.