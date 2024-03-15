Pledge to build Tasmanian truckie numbers, add more rest stops

A $4 million-plus funding package will target Tasmania's truckie shortage and highway rest stops.
The Liberal Party has promised $3 million towards building and upgrading rest stops on the condition of a $12 million contribution from the federal government.
"In the design we've [produced] with the Tasmanian Transport Association, a number of places will have toilets and amenities," Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said.
"We need to do a better job here, [but] we're catching up."
The TTA hopes a $250,000 commitment will help reduce the time it takes to become a qualified heavy vehicle driver.
The funding will give the industry better capacity to manage its own driver licensing, training and assessment.
"There's a shortage of drivers," TTA president John de Bruyn said.
"Most transport companies would have vacancies - our business certainly has quite a number of vacancies - so there's a lot of pressure.
"There's a final [driver] assessment that's currently done by others and that can sometimes take months. Some companies have to send their employees over to the mainland to get that assessment done because there's not the capacity here in Tasmania.
"We want to build that capacity within the industry so the industry is in control of its own destiny."
Mr Ferguson said heavy vehicle transport had the potential to attract many more Tasmanians into the industry.
"We've got to continue to build the prestige and esteem of this industry and allow it to truly be the magnet it can become," he said.
"I think a lot of men and women will find satisfying and higher-paid jobs compared to where they may be at the moment and we want to encourage them into this industry."
The funding package also includes a further $940,000 to be spent on mental health programs, workforce development and carbon reduction planning.
