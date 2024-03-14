Northern business hit by regulator's red tape takes battle to Supreme Court

Long-running Northern Tasmanian business Mb Management Consultants is in danger of shutting down, after regulators stripped its Workcover Tasmania accreditation following introduction of new rules last year.
The company is based in Launceston and acts as a workplace rehabilitation provider (WRP) that helps manage worker compensation cases across the state, providing advice and assistance to injured workers.
It has assisted over 400 injured workers since it began operations in 2001.
The new Workcover Tasmania rules meant that all three of the company's accredited rehabilitation providers must now undertake a three-year degree program at a cost of $35,000 in order to work as WRPs.
The three individuals - company director Sheree Jones, and employees Michael O'Connor and Justine Campbell - were accredited by the Workcover board in 2012, and all three have tertiary qualifications that were accepted by Workcover at that time.
But the new accreditation requirements introduced last year required WRPs to have a costly degree in one of a number of allied health disciplines - none of which the three Mb Management Consultants WRPs have.
Company director Sheree Jones has now opted to challenge the Workcover Tasmania decision in the Supreme Court, and the hearing began on Thursday before Justice Robert Pearce.
Counsel for Mb Management Consultants, Anthony Spence SC, said the case was unusual because it involved a company being stripped of its licence for administrative reasons only.
"It is unique to have accreditation revoked when northing is alleged against the practitioner," Mr Spence told the court.
"Accreditation has not been revoked on the basis of inappropriate conduct ... the revocation was for administrative purposes."
He said the business had operated for 23 years, was the only Tasmanian WRP operating, had 10 employees and generated approximately $2.4 million in revenues annually.
Workcover Tasmania's board introduced the new accreditation framework in order to ensure WRPs followed best practice and providing the best possible service for injured workers.
Mr Spence said the Workcover board's decision was unreasonable, in that it was forcing well-established and experienced professionals to seek qualifications to do a job they have been doing for over a decade.
He also said that Workcover had not properly consulted with the three individuals before it made its decision.
Workcover made the decision despite a submission in 2022 from Mb Management Consultants warning of the burden that the then-proposed new accreditation framework would impose on the company.
That submission appears to have been ignored by Workcover.
The company continues to operate under temporary accreditation arrangements until the conclusion of court proceedings.
The case continues on Friday.
