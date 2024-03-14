Smiles and success at this year's UTAS Autumn graduation ceremony

More than 150 University of Tasmania graduates celebrated their success surrounded by family and friends at the 2024 Autumn ceremony.
Business, economics, health, medicine, arts, law, education, science and engineering graduates received their certificates at the Door of Hope in Launceston today.
Sophie Felmingham graduated with a bachelor of nursing.
''Three years ago I commenced my degree - what an amazing experience it has been,'' Ms Felmingham said.
''Having the opportunity to develop my skills and grow within a team has made this experience even more special.
''I am excited for the next chapter of my life as a registered nurse.''
Georgia Clements completed an accelerated business program.
Georgia's family own a berry farm in the Tamar Valley and she was ''keen to bring extra skills to the business''.
''It's such a strange feeling to graduate,'' Ms Clements said.
Ella Griffin who also graduated with an accelerated business program, majoring in marketing and management. Ms Griffin said she was ''relived and so excited.''
For the past year Ella has completed a placement and now works part time for a local marketing agency.
