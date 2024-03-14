The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Smiles and success at this year's UTAS Autumn graduation ceremony

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated March 14 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Sauerwald and Sophie Felmingham (Both Bachelor of Nursing) UTAS Autumn graduation ceremony. Picture by Craig George
Meg Sauerwald and Sophie Felmingham (Both Bachelor of Nursing) UTAS Autumn graduation ceremony. Picture by Craig George

More than 150 University of Tasmania graduates celebrated their success surrounded by family and friends at the 2024 Autumn ceremony.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.