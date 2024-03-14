Launceston General Hospital nurses protest ramping mandate

Launceston General Hospital (LGH) nurses stopped work for 15 minutes on Thursday to address "critical issues" to the transfer of care procedure.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) Tasmania branch secretary Emily Shepherd said over the past year, the ANMF had been advocating for a collaborative approach with the state government to develop a transfer of care procedure.
The Tasmanian Liberals announced a new protocol mandating a maximum 60-minute window for all patients arriving by ambulance to be transferred to the care of Emergency Department staff.
That mandate is already in effect in the North West, and comes into effect in the North on March 18, and March 25 in the South.
Ms Shepherd said ANMF members were concerned about how feedback would be considered prior to March 18, as the change proposal feedback closed on Thursday.
"Today is really about supporting our members and their interests in being able to provide quality care to patients when they attend the LGH," Ms Shepherd said.
ANMF members said that the proposed transfer of care procedure may shift the risk from ambulance ramping to hospitals, resulting in prolonged wait times and distress for nurses and midwives.
Ms Shepherd said their concern lied in the fact that the policy had been implemented during an election campaign.
"You can't fix ambulance ramping by coming up with a slogan in a political campaign," Ms Shepherd said.
"It has to be a holistic approach - we don't want a situation where we've got paramedics and nurses in hospitals at odds with one another because they all are trying to do their very best by patient care.
"It should be a very measured approach, everyone should have the opportunity to put forward their concerns and have those actions put in place prior to implementation of transfer of care procedure."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the Liberals had worked closely with unions, particularly HACSU, who supported their plan.
"We're investing in more paramedics; we have invested to ensure that access and flow from triple zero right to hospital discharge is as smooth as possible," Mr Rockliff said.
"We're applying the resources in the right areas - more paramedics, ensuring we have more doctors and nurses in our emergency departments and the expansion of our emergency departments.
"This is all possible including a very measured and staged approach when it comes to the protocol."
Ms Shepherd said the state government had consulted the ANMF through a working group in March 2022.
"The concerns we've put forward on behalf of our members through that committee and through various committees since then has not been heard or actioned," Ms Shepherd said.
"As far as I'm aware, not one single additional resource has been put into any hospital in this state to support the implementation of a transfer of care procedure starting on the 18th of March."
