Election 2024: Where are the policies for 25 per cent of Tasmanians?

As Tasmanians head to the polls very shortly there is a lot to play for, both for the parties and the community more broadly.
As we sit down and look at the policies and promises announced so far, it appears that there's one large demographic that has been overlooked from any additional funding or resources ahead of the March election.
26.8 per cent of Tasmanians recognise as having a disability and currently there is nothing to entice these voters to back any one of the parties or independent candidates over one another.
Disability Voices Tasmania executive officer Vaughn Bennison has spoken publicly about his organisation's priorities heading into the state election, with disability rights, public transport, advocacy funding, inclusive education, employment targets, all receiving attention along with housing; an area that St.Giles can agree needs tangible and immediate attention.
The current government has committed to all new public housing stock being built to a silver level accessibility standard, which is in line with the NDIS's push for a higher quality of housing for participants which is a good start for these Tasmanians, but how long will this take and how much funding has been allocated?
One overlooked area of the accommodation puzzle that requires investment from the government is short-term and medium-term housing needs for those living with a disability.
Often people living with a disability are on a waiting list for an accessible home, sometimes they're looking for accommodation with the right ratio of supports, at other times they're in need of respite facilities to give them and their carers a break.
In Tasmania there are few options for people looking for those opportunities.
By investing in these short- and medium-term accommodation options, along with updated public housing, it will have a broader impact on the community and especially our health system.
You need to look no further than the Tasmanian Health Service and the issues experienced around bed block on hospital wards and ambulance ramping.
If accessible short-term accommodation was available to those living with disability when they were ready for discharge from hospital, it would in turn free up beds in our stretched public health system easing pressure from the wards all the way down to ambulance response times.
The NDIS model of funding offers no financial provision for service providers to invest in building accessible accommodation, which raises the question; If providers aren't funded to provide this important infrastructure, who will be?
It takes a whole of community approach to deliver the best outcomes for Tasmanians living with disability, with providers in the disability sector able to offer expertise and advice, while lobbying the government for investment and assistance with delivering meaningful change.
After all, if one policy announcement could change the outcomes for 26.8 per cent of the population, it would be a pretty safe bet at the ballot box.
