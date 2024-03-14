The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston council wish list goes 'beyond just rates, roads and rubbish'

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
March 15 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood says the council is asking candidates and parties to make a range of commitments. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood says the council is asking candidates and parties to make a range of commitments. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs

Traffic management and infrastructure projects feature heavily on the City of Launceston council's election wish list.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.