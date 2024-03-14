Launceston council wish list goes 'beyond just rates, roads and rubbish'

Traffic management and infrastructure projects feature heavily on the City of Launceston council's election wish list.
These include diverting heavy freight around the Launceston CBD, funding and support for the redevelopment of the city's sporting facilities and collaboration on a flood mitigation strategy.
The council is also asking a future state government to assist with infrastructure improvements at Cataract Gorge and a major upgrade of the Lilydale pool.
A feature of a similar list from 2021, state government funding for the Princess Theatre renewal is another key ask.
Other issues - not necessarily ones the council has the final say over but ones it is seeking collaboration on - include peak hour congestion on the Midland Highway at Kings Meadows and homelessness.
The council is also seeking a quick turnaround on a new bus exchange to replace the one at Cornwall Square that closed in 2023 - something the Liberal party pledged to support in February.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the council would continue its lobbying efforts well after March 23, but the current circumstances offered leverage.
"An election just heightens the ability to leverage conversations and political standings," Cr Garwood said.
"The City of Launceston is really keen to see support from political candidates and parties for a number of projects in our municipality, ranging from small improvements to major infrastructure and social projects.
"I've seen that this community is looking for more than just financial and material investments. I'm feeling a significant movement and call out for social leaders and change, moving beyond just rates, roads and rubbish."
Here is the full list of issues the council is lobbying candidates and political parties on:
