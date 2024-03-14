Cheers Jack! Inclusive charity calls it a day and plans celebration

For 15 years, Jack Duffy has broken down barriers and stigmas around disabilities in the Launceston community.
Jack has cerebral palsy spastic quadriplegia - but it's never stopped him from taking part in marathons and even helicopter rides.
The Just Like Jack charity raises awareness for the disabled community and promotes inclusiveness, and over the years have provided kids with disabilities experiences like movie days and park runs.
But the charity is coming to a close, as Jack and his family are packing up and moving to the mainland.
Jack's father, Chris Duffy, said as Jack finished school and turned 18 this year, it was time to move on.
"Launceston's an awesome town and been a great spot for him to grow up but we just want to give him more options," Mr Duffy said.
"And Geelong is a good sized town to allow that."
He said over the past 15 years, raising awareness for people with disabilities in the community had been one of their biggest missions.
"But also just those experiences - a lot of those kids may not have gotten those opportunities without Just Like Jack existing," Mr Duffy said.
"The only thing stopping them getting out and having adventures is the support they have around them."
To commemorate Jack's legacy, the charity will install a wheelchair swing in a Launceston park in conjunction with the City of Launceston council.
Council and Just Like Jack recently installed an all inclusive carousel swing in Royal Park.
"This is really our last present to the Launceston community," Mr Duffy said.
"Hopefully it will be installed by the end of April; similar to the carousel it's fully inclusive and anyone can jump on and enjoy the same experience."
Those looking to join Jack and celebrate the charity, as well as his 18th birthday, can request tickets to a dinner at Penny Royal on March 16 through Just Like Jack's website.
The funds raised from ticket sales will go towards the final wheelchair project.
