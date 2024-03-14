Launceston mum calls for action on mother and baby services

A Launceston mother expressed concern around the lack of specialist mother and baby services in Tasmania.
Kate Lawrence had her daughter, Maeve, nine years ago and said she didn't know where she would be today without the service.
"She just continued to scream and scream, and never slept," Ms Lawrence said.
"She was diagnosed with severe colic and was on the worst end of the scale for it.
"I'd go to the GP and they'd say it's normal for babies to cry but they just didn't understand."
Ms Lawrence said with no sleep and a baby that always cried, she was "spiralling downwards".
A friend and GP suggested Ms Lawrence use the St Helen's Private Hospital mother and baby unit service in Hobart.
"I was there for about six weeks ... by the time I got there I was diagnosed with post-natal depression and anxiety," Ms Lawrence said.
"I had my own psychologist and psychiatrist, Maeve had her own paediatrician that would visit and help her with her colic; they supported me through the whole journey.
"Without them, I don't know where myself or my family would have ended up, because obviously having a baby that screams the entire time in severe pain; it puts a lot of pressure on your family structure."
Ms Lawrence said after the closure of the St Helen's Private Hospital last year, it was extremely important for the units to exist.
The hospital contained 31 beds for mental health patients, as well as eight private beds for mothers and their babies.
The hospital closed after operator Healthscope was unable to fund multimillion-dollar repairs on the heritage-listed building.
The Liberal government then established a mother and baby unit within the state's public health system in June last year, located at the Royal Hobart Hospital's Ward K6 Transition to Home Unit.
The unit comprises three mother and baby beds, and accommodates mothers experiencing postnatal depression and anxiety.
Ms Lawrence said the units helped mothers from all walks of life through something that can be "extremely challenging".
"Since I left the mother and baby unit I've been trying to petition for one in Launceston as well as Hobart," Ms Lawrence said.
Both the Labor and Greens parties' committed to establishing support services for new mothers and babies during the election campaign.
Labor pledged to spend $5 million a year over four years to establish small, dedicated community day programs and residential stay services for families dealing with perinatal exhaustion, feeding and settling issues and postnatal depression or anxiety.
This would include four beds in Launceston, with six others around the state, coupled with day programs, virtual homecare and some community outreach.
The Greens pledged to establish a dedicated public mother and baby service as a community day program and residential stay service.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the Liberals would ensure Tasmania had essential services that young mums and families cared about.
"I look forward to saying more about that in the rest of the campaign," Mr Rockliff said.
Ms Lawrence said she was "extremely concerned" for how new mothers and families were getting help after the closure of the St Helen's unit.
"The GP's are so overwhelmed and that's not their thing either - this is quite a specialist area," Ms Lawrence said.
"The service just needs to be there because without it, it's a real worry about where families could end up."
