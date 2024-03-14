The Bureau wants your photos to hang in homes across the country

The Bureau of Meteorology has put out the call for a new set of Tasmanian images for its 2025 Australian Weather Calendar.
The annual calendar features 13 photographs of weather from across the country, each selected as part of a national photographic competition.
Judges for the competition are on the lookout for photos that capture weather in a unique, spectacular or visually appealing manner.
Senior meteorologist Andrea Peace said that, for the Bureau, the calendar is an opportunity to further explain the science behind weather events and other phenomena, all the while admiring spectacular Australian imagery.
"Every page provides an insight and explains the diversity of both the striking visuals and the severe weather conditions in Australia," Ms Peace said.
In the calendar, a meteorological description of each photo is produced alongside each monthly image.
"[That helps] continue building knowledge for our audience both here and abroad," Ms Peace said.
The selected photos end up hanging in around 60,000 homes and offices around Australia and across the world.
Previous winning images have shown the rich diversity of Australian weather - showing off frost, lightning, rainbows, sunshine, clouds, rain, storms, snow and ice - in creative ways.
The competition has a history of Tasmanian winners; most recently entrant Nick Fitzgerald featured in the calendar with his photograph of a sunset at Cradle Mountain.
His 2024 entry showed off the pink and purple rays of the setting sun "bouncing off the underside of stratocumulus clouds" over the Du Cane Range in Tasmania.
"[It was] certainly one of the most spectacular sunsets I've seen," Mr Fitzgerald said.
Tasmanians interested in submitting their images to the Australian Weather Calendar photo competition can head to the Bureau of Meteorology website.
Entries close on March 31, 2024.
