Commit to pokies reforms, community groups urge political parties

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
March 14 2024 - 5:13pm
Tasmanians lose half a million dollars per day on poker machines, according to TASCOSS. File picture
Twenty-four community organisations are calling on the winner of the state election to implement the cashless pokies card reforms announced by the state government in 2022, and to go further by introducing bet limits and slower spin speeds.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

