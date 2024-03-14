Commit to pokies reforms, community groups urge political parties

Twenty-four community organisations are calling on the winner of the state election to implement the cashless pokies card reforms announced by the state government in 2022, and to go further by introducing bet limits and slower spin speeds.
Anglicare Tasmania, the Tasmanian Council of Social Services and the Salvation Army joined with 21 other community groups and individuals urging parties to make poker machines "safer" amid a crisis of gambling addition in the state.
Tasmanians lose about half a million dollars per day on poker machines, with nearly half of the losses by people with serious gambling addition.
"Poker machines account for most gambling-related harm in Tasmania and the number of Tasmanians being harmed is increasing," the joint statement read.
Poker machines are the form of gambling that is most closely linked to suicide, according to TasCOSS.
"The evidence shows that the best consumer protections to prevent and reduce gambling-related harm include a universal, pre-commitment card and safer programming of poker machines."
In addition to passing the pre-commitment card reform, the organisations also want parties to agree to changes in poker machine design, including $1 maximum bets, slower spin speeds and an end to 'losses disguised as wins'.
They also want higher returns to players, smaller jackpots and reduced opening hours for pokies halls.
Out-of-control gambling can lead to relationship breakdowns, financial hardship, alcohol and drug abuse, crime, depression and suicide, according to the statement.
Social Action and Research Centre coordinator Mary Bennett said research has found that the government's proposed poker machines card with loss limits would provide mental health benefits for people who gamble excessively.
The Liberal government announced a plan to mandate the use of poker machine access cards with pre-committed loss limits back in September 2022.
But some community advocates are concerned that the government has lost the will to fully implement the reform by the end of this year after Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson admitted in February that implementation of the reform might take "more time than originally anticipated".
Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff said on Thursday that she had doubts about whether both the Liberals and Labor were committed to reform.
"Yesterday I sat next to Jo Palmer and Sarah Lovell, and when they were asked this very direct question they did not answer yes," Dr Woodruff said.
"They put a caveat on their language that 'they supported the work that was underway', so that's not the same thing.
"We're calling on the Liberal politicians to be clear with Tasmania about whether they've changed their position."
Mr Rockliff on Thursday said he would introduce the cashless cards "as soon as possible".
He did not comment on whether the government would support calls for $1 bet limits and slower spin speeds, but said other measures such as using facial recognition technology to exclude problem gamblers from venues was being considered.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.