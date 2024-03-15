Sluggish prices, driest conditions in a century plague Tasmanian farmers

Sluggish commodity prices and some of the driest conditions in a century are hitting Tasmanian farmers, and the pain could soon flow through to hit supermarket shoppers' hip pockets too, according to the president of lobby group TasFarmers.
Ian Sauer's comments came after the release of a Rabobank survey that found the confidence of Tasmanian farmers has recovered to some extent after plunging to its lowest level in a quarter of a century late last year.
The latest Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey saw Tasmanian farmers' optimism rebound to a reading of -7 per cent, from -61 per cent last quarter - the lowest recorded level in the state survey's 24-year history.
Noting the still-negative outlook in the latest survey, Mr Sauer said a shortage of freight capacity across Bass Strait and bottlenecks in on-island meat processing were big sources of rural concern.
"The state has maxed out its meat processing capacity, with the system now chock a block full," he said.
"We're hearing there is a waitlist to process sheep here in Tasmania and on the mainland."
"Famers are weighing up whether it's cost-effective to send sheep to Victoria because freight equalisation hasn't kept pace with inflation."
The worries surrounding beef and sheep producers could soon be reflected on supermarket shelves.
Retail meat prices have been in the spotlight for the past year, and were one of the reasons for the formation of a federal inquiry into supermarket prices that began in Hobart last week.
He said the challenges facing Tasmania around freight capacity have still not been addressed.
Fixing freight capacity was one of the items at the top of TasFarmers' list of election priorities announced recently.
He also said administrative bottlenecks are hitting farmers in the state.
"Farmers are not helped by red and green tape ... which only frustrates the situation."
He also cast doubt on some of the results in the Rabobank survey, saying conditions may have worsened since the survey was carried out.
One example was the report showing an uplift in Tasmanian meat profits.
"Rabobank says we have gotten an uplift, but meat prices are still falling in Tasmania.
"The Rabobank results have probably a bit of a tail on them - these figures relate to the early spring period."
He said there had been "some uplift in prices, but that's [now] all but evaporated."
Rabobank area manager for Tasmania, Stuart Whatling agreed that confidence in the Tasmanian beef industry was mixed, with better meat prices offset by unfavourable weather conditions in key areas.
"The weather really turned against Tasmanian farmers in the second half of 2023 with a dry winter and spring, especially for southern regions," he said.
There were still a significant proportion of beef producers with a negative view on the year ahead, he said.
"Producers on Flinders Island and King Island have particularly felt the impact of a failed spring which continued through summer.
"For example, King Island received less than half of its expected spring/summer rainfall."
Many beef farmers on the island have resorted to importing feed, and others have chosen to respond by selling off stock to lighten grazing pressure, Mr Whatling said.
This has added to the pressure on freight capacity to and from the island.
Despite that, just over half of the state's farmers expect the status quo to be maintained, with the percentage expecting economic conditions to worsen falling to 26 per cent, according to the survey.
