The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sluggish prices, driest conditions in a century plague Tasmanian farmers

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
March 15 2024 - 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A survey reveals farmer confidence in Tasmania has improved since last year, but doubts remain, especially in meat producers. File photo
A survey reveals farmer confidence in Tasmania has improved since last year, but doubts remain, especially in meat producers. File photo

Sluggish commodity prices and some of the driest conditions in a century are hitting Tasmanian farmers, and the pain could soon flow through to hit supermarket shoppers' hip pockets too, according to the president of lobby group TasFarmers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.