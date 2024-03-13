House of the Week | Magnificent home with water views

BED 6 | BATH 4 | CAR 4
Located in a superb elevated position, this home is truly one of a kind. Built in 1996 to replicate a traditional brick character home, with a French Provincial feel, no expense was spared in the construction.
In total the home offers six bedrooms and four bathrooms - there are also three extra rooms which are underground, and can be utilised for a variety of uses such as a granny flat, exercise/workout or cinema room.
The main part of the ground level home has 22 sets of Baltic French doors, and genuine sandstone floors throughout this area. The kitchen is large with a solid Baltic pine bench top and matching cupboards, gas cooking and new electric oven, as well as ceiling heights that are approximately 3.2 metres.
There are choices of two dining areas and three separate living areas, offering plenty of space for large families. This home also boasts French doors that open out to a large, enclosed patio which is one of the most utilised eating spaces in summer.
The home is built over 3 levels, on the bottom level is the 4-car garage, workshop with heaps of storage and many built -ins, also the granny flat area.
The home sits on a couple of acres of established gardens incorporating box hedges and stone walls. Gardening is kept to a minimum with the aid of the ride on mower. There is also a fully furnished outstanding cubby house for the kiddies.
The back of the home faces north which brings in much light and warmth into the home through the large glassed roof area.
The land offers seven dams, one of which irrigates the gardens and lawns, and the farm is divided into eight paddocks for stock. The cattle are currently agisted with no lease, and the land is capable of running up to 50 head. There are stock yards, and a cattle crush. The previous cattle were registered under the Never Ever scheme at a higher rate per kilo. Also, there was an old dairy on the property which has been converted to an extra storage shed, offering power and water. The zoning is agricultural, so various types of farming activities are allowed in this zoning.
Private weddings and engagement parties catering up to 150 guests have been held over the last few years which included the hiring of a marquee, toilets, and food van.
The Tamar valley in northern Tasmania is a very sought-after area and Windermere is one of the most prestigious.
