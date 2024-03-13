House of the Week | Magnificent home with water views

The land offers seven dams, one of which irrigates the gardens and lawns, and the farm is divided into eight paddocks for stock. The cattle are currently agisted with no lease, and the land is capable of running up to 50 head. There are stock yards, and a cattle crush. The previous cattle were registered under the Never Ever scheme at a higher rate per kilo. Also, there was an old dairy on the property which has been converted to an extra storage shed, offering power and water. The zoning is agricultural, so various types of farming activities are allowed in this zoning.

