Feature Property | A brilliant coastal getaway

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR -
Located in the popular seaside township of Weymouth and within walking distance of the family friendly beach and Pipers River, is this near new beach house that could possibly make you feel like your life is one big holiday.
Constructed from Colourbond cladding (known for its excellent corrosion resistance and long-term durability) with a beautiful concrete floor, this home is low maintenance beachside living at its best - sandy feet can easily be brushed from the floor and the salty air will not impact the building.
The home is open plan and features a cleverly built in table for four, adjoining the large kitchen island that also has seating for an another three. With loads of cupboard/drawer space, quality appliances (including a dishwasher) and stone benchtops, the kitchen has everything you could need whether you choose to live here full time, visit on holidays or have your own Airbnb business.
The two larger bedrooms have built in wardrobes and easily fit queen beds. The third bedroom is smaller making it ideal for a bunk bed set up. The bathroom is nothing short of gorgeous with its stacked green tile feature wall and custom-made timber vanity.
The living room is warmed by a freestanding wood heater, and adjoins an undercover outdoor space.
Check out the e-magazine here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.