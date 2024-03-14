'Change 500,000 people's lives': JackJumpers reach Championship Series

After just three years in the NBL, the Tasmania JackJumpers have reached the Championship Series for the second time.
Defeating Perth Wildcats 100-84 in Perth on Wednesday night, the JackJumpers rallied from 0-1 down in the three-game semi-finals series and will meet Melbourne United in the five-game decider.
"Our guys have experience of being in these moments, we have eight or nine guys that have been in these moments," coach Scott Roth said.
"I think it was hugely important for us coming in here to just keep our composure and play the right way.
"I thought we just were on point in a lot of areas and to say I'm proud of them would be an understatement.
"This is a win for Tasmania, a place that we love, we defend the island for them, there's 500,000 there that were cheering for us tonight - we felt that energy and we get to play a few more games in front of them."
Jack McVeigh continued his outstanding run of form, leading the way with 27 points and six rebounds, and was ably supported by Milton Doyle's 24 points and nine assists.
Roth praised the side's two talls - Will Magnay and Marcus Lee - also known as the 'two-headed monster'.
"Those two guys have been fantastic playing off of each other," he said.
"Magnay has had a lot of really good moments and Marcus has done fantastic for us in a different way and so that two-headed monster has been really good for us.
"They give us versatility to give us a little bit of a different look and Magnay continues to just do what he does, which is a big beast around the rim and strong and physical and gives our guys a tremendous amount of confidence."
Holding the Wildcats to just 84 points on their home court, the JackJumpers' defence was strong throughout the contest.
They kept Perth to just 3-13 from beyond the arc and restricted four-time league MVP Bryce Cotton to just six points in the second half after 15 in the first.
"Our defence was quite good and on point," Roth said.
"We always say our defence travels and that's the only thing that you can take with you when you play and tonight we travelled with our defence and brought it across the line for us all series."
Sporting a 'defend the island' shirt emblazoned with his trademark motto, Roth spoke about what a Championship Series win would mean for Tasmania.
"My driving force is to bring something back into Tasmania and allow these people to celebrate the moment," he said.
"People like to step on Tasmania, [call us the] second child or whatever they want to say about us and not give us the respect that we need down there.
"The people down there are hard-working, loving families that really just want the best for whatever's going on in the state and they've rallied around this team.
"Me personally to bring a championship back there, it's not going to change my life but it will change 500,000 people's lives if we're able to bring something like that back into the state."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.