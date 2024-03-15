From Carrick to the cover of Vogue: meet 'the maker of minor marvels'

Anita Dineen had always had a love for shaping metal.
''I used to make all sorts of things from whatever metal I could get my hands on,'' Ms Dineen said.
Little did she know that her passion for creating would one day be recognised globally and featured on the cover of Vogue Australia.
Ms Dineen grew up on a farm in Carrick before moving to Launceston to attend college.
It's here that Ms Dineen honed in on her love for metalwork when she studied jewellery fabrication at night school.
After college, Ms Dineen enrolled at TAFE in Launceston.
"One day, my sister said, '' Why don't you do a jewellery-making course at the local TAFE?''
"I thought that involved just stringing beads or something like that.
"I wasn't even into jewellery.
"I remember my first class when I saw those weird-looking maker benches; it was super casual and quirky."
Ms Dineen said sustainability is ''really important'' to her.
''All the things I make last a very long time, and all my packaging is printed in Tasmania on recycled card,'' she said.
Since then, Ms Dineen has spent most of her time living and working in Launceston as a jewellery designer and ''a maker of minor marvels" from her home studio, which looks over the city, perched on the hills of Trevellyn.
''I moved away for some after TAFE and did some exciting things but then I realised I really wanted to come back to Launceston and make a home,'' she said.
In 2014 Ms Dineen's future skyrocketed after her designer cheese knife titled ''Antechinus'' won the prestigious Alessi Design Award.
Alessi Australia is in partnership with Vogue Living Australia. The collaboration recognises Australia's most gifted designers to support their work.
Ms Dineen's knife design called the Antechinus is inspired by the native Tasmanian mouse.
''This particular mouse has an elongated nose.''
''It's the intrinsic link between a mouse and its favourite food.''
With the win Ms Dineen travelled to Design Week in Milan to present her work and ''had the honour" of touring the Alessi factory.
Ms Dineen has recently worked on a redesign for the Tennis Australia trophy she made for the Hobart International in 2018.
''The trophy honours Angie Cunningham who passed away in 2016, she played tennis at Wimbledon and was a local superstar.''
The first trophy she made for the Hobart international was tracked in virtual reality.
''The school of architecture at UTAS let me use their virtual reality system,'' she said.
''It was a really groundbreaking drawing programme that we used.
''It's used for gaming, they don't usually print things out.''
Ms Dineen said the process of making the trophy was a ''crazy journey''.
''I got a local tennis player to do a powerful forehand swing, because Angie was famous for this and we replicated the pattern of the swing,'' she said.
Then Ms Dineen needed to find someone to help ''get the virtual reality out and printed in 3D''.
"It's like wanting to print out thin air,'' she said.
''It was something that didn't exist in the real world so I had no idea how to make it a touchable object.''
From here Ms Dineen had the quest of finding someone who had the skills to convert the file to a printable version.
"I called an expert in Ukraine who said it was too tricky,'' she said.
''It was crazy complex.
''Finally a man in Ukraine could do the job - then a Sydney company printed it out for me.''
Ms Dineen said the end result wasn't exactly what was in mind due to the complex technicalities.
''The piece was too heavy once it was finally printed, and too awkward for players to hold,'' she said.
''They used the model for 3 - 4 years then asked me to remodel the design.''
Ms Dineen is ''very happy'' with her recent remodel of the trophy that is completely hand fabricated.
What's next
Ms Dineen said that she plans on ''collaborating more'' in the future.
''Collaborating is always a good thing - it gives me a deadline and a responsibility to get work done,'' she did.
Ms Dineen will be showcasing her new designs to Alessi Australia later this year.
