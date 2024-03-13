'They try talking to me': The Burnie house sending shivers down spines

When Eileen Taylor moved into her Burnie home 34 years ago, she had no idea of the shadows that lurked beneath.
For her and her four children, the last three decades have been full of jumps, creaks and scares.
Eileen said it's because their home is haunted.
"I only had two kids at the time ... and it wasn't until probably when they were 12,13 that one of my daughters used to see a hand in that room and it just all started from there," she said.
Another of Eileen's daughters Shakira, who was born after Eileen moved in, has experienced the brunt of the haunting.
She said that she first experienced a paranormal event when she was around 11-years-old.
"I was home alone, mum was just across the road and I heard bashing at the back door," she said.
"I'm just chilling in mum's room not knowing what to do and I was freaking out.
"It just started bashing and bashing and bashing, then all I heard was stomps into the kitchen."
Eileen said she thinks it was her late brother, Shakira's uncle.
From that age Shakira said she's heard, felt and even seen spirits throughout their home.
"They try talking to me, try getting my attention," she said.
She said there's one spirit, which appears as a pitch black shadow, that has been there before she was born.
The history of the house is just as puzzling as the supernatural scares.
Both Eileen and Shakira aren't sure of when the house was built but said an old man had died in the house.
And the mother and daughter swear he's still there, in one of the homes more active bedrooms.
"When I used to sleep in that bedroom ... he used to be at the end of my bed watching me sleep," Shakira said.
"I couldn't sleep at all ... sometimes he would be in the corner of the room just staring at me."
Shakira and Eileen's other children, who have now moved out, also refused to sleep in the bedroom.
Eileen was left to move in.
Eileen said the old man who once lived in the house, would often sit on the edge of the bed.
"I got shoved in that room and even as my other kids had got older, they still wouldn't stay in that room," Eileen said.
"Family members have stayed in that room and felt like someone's sitting on the end of the bed."
Paranormal investigator Simon Lenarcic has investigated the house two times, and Eileen said he's sensed more then just the man's spirit.
"He said that there are two children, a mother and I think there's another person," Eileen said.
Eileen has never seen a spirit, and said she wouldn't stay if she did.
"If I saw anything I'd be out of here," she said.
