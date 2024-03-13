'Not satisfied': New co-leader for North as TSL duo prepare for round one

North Launceston are not happy with just making the TSL grand final according to new co-captain Fletcher Bennett.
The 2019 premiership player's promotion to the main role was announced through the Bombers' social media channels on Wednesday.
Fittingly, the competition held its season launch on the same day, giving Bennett his first media opportunity as skipper.
"We're really excited going into 2024, we're not satisfied with making the grand final," he said.
"Ultimately, we want to go one better and take out the trophy in 2024.
"All the boys are on the same page, we really want to come out in 2024 and have one big, last strong year and really prove the doubters wrong."
Bennett's rise to captaincy alongside Alex Lee comes after years of growth in his leadership capabilities.
Squeezed out of the 2018 premiership side for then-coach Tom Couch, he played all but one game the following year and has evolved into one of the league's best defenders.
He was named in the 2022 TSL team of the year and was named a "selection dilemma" in last year's - playing a match that Brad Cox-Goodyer described as "the best game of footy I've ever seen him play".
"It's a privilege to co-captain the club alongside Alex," he said.
"We complement each other extremely well and I'm really hoping that this opportunity takes my footy to the next level."
The leadership switch comes following several changes at the top for the Bombers.
Long-time assistant Adrian Smith will coach the side following Cox-Goodyer's AFL Tasmania promotion, while Bennett replaces the departing Ben Simpson (Norwood in the SANFL).
Across the Tamar River at the Blues, Launceston's Isaac Hyatt is pumped for round-one action.
"They're always a good contest and always have a good side, so it will be good fun," he said.
"I think it's a day game this year at Windsor and I'm just excited to get stuck into it to be honest."
The Northern pair face off on Good Friday - March 29 - from 2.30pm as Launceston aim to make another run at finals.
The Blues finished fourth last year and were soundly beaten by Clarence in the elimination final - leaving a blazing fire in the team.
"We're disappointed with how we finished last year - we've had some big recruits in the pre-season and hopefully we can achieve a bit higher this year," Hyatt said.
Joining him at Windsor Park are the likes of his brother, Ben, as well as Jake Kilby, Josiah Burling and Rocky Barron.
The additions prompted Hyatt to describe the Blues' young talent as "the best it's ever been" ahead of the state's potential inclusion into the VFL in 2025.
"We see so many young players leave [Tasmania] each year and I feel like if we bring that back in, it gives us a sense of achievement and something to aim for," he said.
