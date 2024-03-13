The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

'Not satisfied': New co-leader for North as TSL duo prepare for round one

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
March 14 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back: Isaac Hyatt, Matt Joseph, Nat Franklin, Alex Lee, Luke Swinton, Front: Jack McCulloch and Lachlan Clifford. Picture: Linda Higginson / AFL Tasmania
Back: Isaac Hyatt, Matt Joseph, Nat Franklin, Alex Lee, Luke Swinton, Front: Jack McCulloch and Lachlan Clifford. Picture: Linda Higginson / AFL Tasmania

North Launceston are not happy with just making the TSL grand final according to new co-captain Fletcher Bennett.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.