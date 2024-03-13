The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor looks to duck criticism, submits first six policies for costing

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
March 13 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor Treasury spokesman Dr Shane Broad says the costs of all of his party's policies will be independent assessed. File picture
Labor Treasury spokesman Dr Shane Broad says the costs of all of his party's policies will be independent assessed. File picture

With ten days remaining in the election campaign, Labor has had just six of its policies independently assessed for costs by the state Treasury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.