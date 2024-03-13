Labor looks to duck criticism, submits first six policies for costing

With ten days remaining in the election campaign, Labor has had just six of its policies independently assessed for costs by the state Treasury.
According to the Treasury website, Labor's Glenorchy and Devonport plans and four of its cost of living initiatives will cost taxpayers $144 million.
The Liberals have criticised their opponents, claiming that Labor's delay in publishing costed election policies was not fair to Tasmanian voters.
Until Wednesday morning, no Labor policy costings had appeared on the Treasury website.
In the health debate between Health Minister Guy Barnett, Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff and Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow on Tuesday evening, Mr Barnett goaded Ms Dow about when her party would deliver on its promise to properly cost its policies.
"It's your intention Anita, but you haven't done it," he said.
"It's time to step up and deliver your initiatives, costed and budgeted, it's 13 days till the election," Mr Barnett said.
"We are awaiting the delivery of those commitments from the other parties to Treasury to make sure they are independently assessed."
He said that Liberal Party election policies have been costed, budgeted and sent to Treasury already.
But according to Treasury, only 18 Liberals policies with costs totalling $205 million have been assessed.
Substantial numbers of announced policies are missing from the total, including about $19 million in community grants.
The furore over independent costings came after Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said Labor's election promises now add up to $1 billion, and that there was no way they could deliver such spending unless they raised taxes.
Labor has denied the figure, claiming that Mr Ferguson made up the number.
Mr Ferguson said his estimate was based on Labor's own announcements.
He said Labor's energy policy, which they claimed would cost $50 million, would in fact cost $140 million per year.
Labor said Mr Ferguson's claim was not true.
Labor Treasury spokesman Dr Shane Broad said all of the party's policies were "fully costed, fully funded and will be sent to Treasury for review".
But a Labor spokesman did not respond to questions about how much they estimated their own election promises would cost, or why they believed that Mr Ferguson's $1 billion claim was inaccurate.
The election comes at a tough time for the state's finances, with Treasury's revised estimates report last month projecting one of the biggest deficits in recent state history, totalling $1 billion over four years.
State borrowings are set to surge to $6.1 billion, with higher interest rates driving up the cost of servicing that debt.
"Liberal mismanagement has left Tasmania's finances in the worst shape they've ever been," Dr Broad said.
"It's well known Tasmania was heading into record debt before the pandemic, and not only that, the budget deficit is today more than 50 per cent worse than it was at the height of Covid, at more than half a billion dollars."
