Liberals commit to boosting JCP Youth through at-risk youth investment

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 14 2024 - 5:00am
Chevy Fraser (16) of Burnie with Premier Jeremy Rockliff, JCP Youth director Will Smith and Gamachu Jomo (18) of Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Tasmanian Liberals will invest $3.7 million into JCP Youth over three years to support at-risk Tasmanian youth, if re-elected.

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

