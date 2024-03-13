Liberals commit to boosting JCP Youth through at-risk youth investment

The Tasmanian Liberals will invest $3.7 million into JCP Youth over three years to support at-risk Tasmanian youth, if re-elected.
JCP Youth provide high intense programs to young people at risk of entering the youth justice system, or those who have entered the system.
Founder and director Will Smith said currently, their organisation was exclusive as they remained primarily self funded through donations, fundraising and some grants.
"We have a waiting list of over 200 young people from across Tassie that are trying to access the programs but we're at capacity," Mr Smith said.
"This funding announcement means that we can increase the number of young people that we engage with by 87."
Labor also pledged the same amount to support JCP Youth last week, by funding the organisations BEAST Program - a responsive, outreach mentorship program for young people aged 11-17 years.
Mr Smith said he welcomed the pledges from both parties.
He said despite being a smaller and exclusive organisation, they had one of the highest reform rates of any youth program in the country.
"This just gives us the opportunity to broaden it and be able to, for me create Tasmania as an evidence base as to how you can actually deal with youth justice in the state," Mr Smith said.
The Liberals announced they would invest in a new Strike Force to address youth crime, as well as introduce new laws such as "Post and Boast" to try and reduce copy-cat behaviour.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said they would invest where they could in initiatives that sought to prevent young people from offending or reoffending.
"Which is what this investment in JCP is all about," Mr Rockliff said.
"It will support the not-for-profit organisation to increase the number of young people engaged in the BEAST program, diverting more young Tasmanians from reoffending and youth detention," Mr Rockliff said.
Mr Smith said a heavy stance on youth and crime didn't work unless it's matched with proactive intervention programs young people to transition into.
"There's a place for youth detention in Tasmania, and there's also a place for the rehabilitation and reform of young people as well; that's where we step in," Mr Smith said.
