Luxe and local: Boutique Week shines a spotlight on Launceston businesses

If you're looking for an excuse to participate in some retail therapy - and want a clear conscience by shopping locally - now's your chance.
Launceston's Boutique Week is back for its second year running and is set to be even better.
Presented by Launceston Central, Boutique Week is a way to celebrate and spotlight the city's eclectic and bustling speciality stores, and demonstrate the goods and services they have on offer.
Suzy Wadley, owner of Loft on St John and recent board member of Launceston Women in Business, said she believes events like Boutique Week are important to bring awareness to shopping locally - but it wasn't something she didn't consider until she started running a small business of her own.
"It's something that I wasn't really aware of until I bought the business, just how important it is to actually support local businesses, and how the smaller, simpler sale actually means a huge difference," she said.
Ms Wadley said there should be more local support happening in the community, but understands not everyone is in a position to do so.
"I think that there could be a lot more, but it's very difficult with the way things are economically at the moment that it's easier for families to buy cheaper products," she said.
"The flow on effect of that can be quite devastating to the local economy.
"I try to spread the support around and I think a lot of other businesses probably do the same."
Launceston Central's executive officer Amanda McEvoy said it will give people the opportunity to meet the personalities behind the businesses, and remind locals that they are "spoiled for choice" when it comes to unique, locally-owned stores.
"It's really important to realise that pretty much everything we want is in Launceston," she said.
"It's all too easy to just have a look online, but we should be keeping our money in our local economy.
"At the end of the week, the aim is to really lift the profile of our locally owned shops to remind everybody to shop local."
There will be a range of activities to participate in throughout the week, including fashion parades, collection launches, styling sessions and even the 'Hidden Gems' walking tour.
"[The walking tour] is something you can sign up for for an hour and a half, and we're going to take you out on the back streets and take you to meet some of the people, have a look behind the counter and actually have a look at how people are running their shops and discover new places," Ms McEvoy said.
Visiting from the United States, Placemaking US spokesperson Ryan Smolar said it is amazing to see the how supporting and welcoming the community is.
"I've been so impressed with the wine region, the hyper-local food producers, but really the sense of community here - it should be world famous," he said.
"It's really rare and very special when you can get everything so close to the source."
Boutique Week will run from March 18 - 24 in Launceston city centre. Full details, programs and ticket sales are available at launcestoncentral.com.au/boutique-week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.