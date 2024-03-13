Labor wants more scrutiny over Tasmanian supermarket prices

Labor says it will hold a state-based inquiry into supermarket price gouging should it win government after March 23.
A Senate committee recently held its first hearing in Hobart for a similar inquiry, which farmers were afraid to speak out about the low prices paid to them by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths for fear of losing contracts.
The committee heard the low farmgate prices did not correlate with the prices being paid by consumers.
Labor leader Rebecca White said Coles and Woolworths were making record profits while houesholds struggled to get by.
"The major supermarkets are paying farmers less and charging Tasmanians more, and Labor wants to put an end to that," she said.
"Currently in Tasmania we have a complete lack of competition, with the two major supermarkets holding a monopoly.
"This also drives down competition and drives up grocery prices."
TasFarmers chief executive Nathan Calman recently appeared at the senate inquiry into supermarket pricing in Hobart.
The farming body has recommended the establishment of an independent body to oversee pricing practices and investigate potential instances of price gouging.
It wants supermarkets to be more transparent about their pricing strategies and disclose the factors that influence price changes.
